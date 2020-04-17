|
Floyd G. Sumner
Piscataway - Floyd G. Sumner, 82, died at home on Thursday, evening, April 9, 2020. Floyd was born in New Albany, IN to Louis and Flora Sumner. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Louie, Philip, and Billy. Floyd has left behind his loving wife of 59 years, Rochelle Deeb Sumner and his sons, Kevin (Patty) and Christopher (Julie). His six grandchildren, Alexandria, Ashton, Christian, Austin, Connor, and Zachary will miss him terribly. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Floyd received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in music from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. He pursued his love for music and furthered his education at Rutgers University earning a PhD in musicology becoming the first person in the school's history to receive a degree of this kind.
As a Musicologist he taught at Rutgers University for 36 years before retiring with the title of Professor Emeritus. He was also a member of the American Musicological Society.
Floyd, a special person, will be sorely missed by all who knew him and especially by his family.
Floyd will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
As a result of the COVID - 19 Pandemic, funeral services were held privately under the direction of the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen the Protomartyr Orthodox Church, 609 Lane Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080, or to the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd. Denver, CO 80221.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020