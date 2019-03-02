|
Frances B. DeLuca
North Brunswick - Frances (Biondo) DeLuca died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 91.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Giuseppe and Antonia (Ferreri) Biondo, she moved to North Brunswick in 1951. She was an elementary school teacher in the New Brunswick Public Schools for 42 years before retiring in 1993.
Surviving are her husband David DeLuca; her son David F. DeLuca of Riverview, Florida; her brother Joseph Biondo of Naples, Florida; three grandchildren - Stanley Novak, Desiree DeLuca and Dominique DeLuca; and a great granddaughter Gianna Novak.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019