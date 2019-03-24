|
Frances B. Stopinski
Martinsville - Frances B. Stopinski, 88, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born in Plainfield to the late Frank and Clementine Buono and raised in Bound Brook, and was a lifelong resident of Martinsville. She was employed as a secretary by various companies, including Singer and Virgatype Corp, both in Plainfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, solving puzzles, quilting, and teaching ceramics classes. She will be sadly missed by family, friends, and those who will remember her passion for gardening, crafts, and animals.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, John R. Stopinski, and dear daughter, Lora L. Lessing.
Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving daughters, Patricia A. Glasgow and husband, Rev. Robert Glasgow of Bangor, PA; Irene F. Czachur and husband, Steve of Lindenwold, NJ; son-in-law, Kenneth Lessing; grandchildren, Nicola Norcross, Heather Reents, and Catrina Carlson; and great grand-children, Natalya, Vincent, Keira, Alexander, Sebastian, and one on the way, Nicholas.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home 10 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with the Rev. Robert Glasgow officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apraxia-Kids.org or NEADS.org.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019