Frances Coutsoubelis
Metuchen - Frances Coutsoubelis, 76, of Metuchen, passed away on November 7, 2019 under hospice care in Edison, NJ after a long battle with cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 19, 1943, Frances moved to New Jersey in 1967, where she lived her entire adult life. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, who always found joy in the little things and opened her heart and door to many people throughout her life.
Frances was a homemaker, who was creative and saw the beauty in life that most people overlook. She is survived by her husband Christos, her five loving children, Christina, Theodore, Nafsica, Electra and Ariadne, and her four grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others, whose lives Frances touched, are invited to services at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen, NJ, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat- something that Frances loved to do. Interment will be private.
