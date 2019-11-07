Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Coutsoubelis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Coutsoubelis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Coutsoubelis Obituary
Frances Coutsoubelis

Metuchen - Frances Coutsoubelis, 76, of Metuchen, passed away on November 7, 2019 under hospice care in Edison, NJ after a long battle with cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 19, 1943, Frances moved to New Jersey in 1967, where she lived her entire adult life. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, who always found joy in the little things and opened her heart and door to many people throughout her life.

Frances was a homemaker, who was creative and saw the beauty in life that most people overlook. She is survived by her husband Christos, her five loving children, Christina, Theodore, Nafsica, Electra and Ariadne, and her four grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others, whose lives Frances touched, are invited to services at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen, NJ, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat- something that Frances loved to do. Interment will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -