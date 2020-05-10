|
Frances E. Patrick
East Brunswick - Frances E. Patrick, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in East Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, she moved to East Brunswick in 1951. Before her retirement she worked for John Patrick & Sons as their office manager. Frances was a gracious lady who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, Godmother, friend and so much more.
Frances is predeceased by her husband Joseph and her parents John and Elizabeth Herbst as well as her brothers, Peter, John and Joseph. Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Frances Herbst of Montclair and Margaret Patrick of East Brunswick. "Aunt Fran" also leaves her many nieces and nephews, all whose lives she touched in very special ways.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, South River, NJ 08882. Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 10 to May 13, 2020