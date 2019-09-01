Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM

15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Frances "Marie" Eppinger

Frances "Marie" Eppinger Obituary
Frances "Marie" Eppinger

Sayreville - Frances "Marie" Eppinger, age 61, of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Before her retirement she worked for Paychex as a receptionist. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is predeceased by her mother Barbara Vincent. Surviving is her adored daughter Tara Marie Eppinger, her much loved granddaughter Amina, her father Charles Vincent III, as well as her siblings Charles IV & his wife Mary Vincent, Barbara & husband Carl Monti, Donald Vincent, Fredrick "Mike" Vincent, Steven Vincent, Roger & wife Cathy Vincent, Linda Vincent, Bobby Vincent, Ray & wife Mary Vincent, Diane & husband Barry Kotsak, David & wife Lynne Vincent, and Angela Vincent, 22 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 2pm to 6pm. A prayer service at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home will be on Tuesday at 9am with a burial at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
