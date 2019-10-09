|
|
Frances F. Blount
Plainfield - Frances F. Blount, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 at home.
Born to the late Joseph and Mary Seylaz in Newark, Frances grew up in the city. During World War II, she served in the hospitals in the USAAC Emergency Corps as a Private First Class. She married John R. Blount on January 21, 1945 settling to the home they built together in Plainfield, NJ, in 1951.
A final inspector for Elastic Stop Nut Company in Union, Frances also worked as a caregiver for Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church in Plainfield before retirement. A natural caregiver, Frances enjoyed being with her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Frances enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to Atlantic City and growing African Violets in her home. She also enjoyed attending Sage Eldercare and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune nightly.
Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John R. Blount and numerous siblings; surviving are her daughter, Ellen Peterson and husband Matthew of South Plainfield; three grandchildren, Christine Krieger and husband Charles, Brian Peterson and partner Brian Dunn, and David Peterson and wife, Erin Connor; two great grandchildren Joshua and Kaylee and caregiver, Katian Palmer.
She will also be missed by her three sisters, Angelina Marino, Leorah Marino and Ruth Semenas; nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM.
Funeral services will begin on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield at 10AM.
Entombment will follow in Hollywood Memorial Park, Union.
In lieu and flowers, donations may be made to either , stjude.org, Smile Train, smiletrain.org or the American Heart, heart.org.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019