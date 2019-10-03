|
|
Frances Grasso
South River - Frances M. Grasso, age 98, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2019 at her home amid the love of her family.
Frances was a lifelong resident of South River and is the daughter of the late Thomas and Jennie Piscitelli. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Patrick Grasso, her brothers Nick, Victor, Frank and Sam Piscitelli and her sisters Jennie Rossi and Victoria Donise.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Notarianni and her husband Ray of Monroe Township, and her son Thomas Grasso and his long time companion Diane Schaeffer of TN; three grandchildren Maria Abode and husband Tom of No. Brunswick, Tom Notarianni of Hypoluxo, FL and Joseph Notarianni and wife Patti of So. Brunswick; four great-grandchildren, Tom and Matt Abode and Casey and Nicole Notarianni; her sisters Maggie Trent of No. Brunswick, Antoinette Sweeney of South River and her brother, Thomas Piscitelli of Manchester, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Frances retired from Mako Sportwear where she worked many years as a seamstress. She also spent a lot of time mending and sewing for family and friends. Her talents did not stop at sewing as she also excelled at crocheting and spent many hours making afghans and "Nani's Slippers". Frances was a wonderful cook and made the best meatballs and homemade pasta.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 9:30am from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River, NJ with at 10am mass at St. Stephen's Protomartyr RC Church. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in So. Brunswick.
Calling hours at the Funeral Home will take place on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019