Frances M. McMahon
1925 - 2020
Frances M. McMahon

Carteret - Frances M. McMahon, a loving mom, was born on June 4,1925 and passed away on June 9, 2020 at age 95. Frances was a member of the Carteret Seniors day group, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Elks. She was blessed with many friends and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, painting and traveling. Frances loved going to lunch with her grandchildren at Red Lobster. Her family was her greatest joy and she was loved by all. Fran never met a person she didn't like and gave candy to all. She will be sorely missed.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Stella Karpinski; ex-husband, Robert B. McMahon and brothers, John, Edward and Joseph Karpinski. Frances is survived by her children, Robert and Barbara McMahon of Jefferson City, TN, Cheryl Valiant of Toms River, NJ, Brian McMahon of Carteret, NJ, and Mary Ellen Powanda of Woodbridge Twp., NJ and her sister, Teresa Kelly and her husband, George. Frances was a devoted grandmother to Scott and Tina McMahon, Jason and Robin McMahon, Christopher and Terry Valiant, James Valiant, Anthony Valiant, Nicole Valiant-Blazick, Nicholas Powanda and Alexandra Powanda; great grandmother to 14 and a great great grandmother to three great great grandchildren.

Private Funeral Services were held under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, with Interment at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
