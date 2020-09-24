Frances M. Pellegrino



Formerly of Port Reading - Frances M. Pellegrino 98, of Florida, died on Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Windsor of Palm Coast in Florida. She was born in Port Reading and lived in New Jersey for many years before moving to Florida in 1988. She retired from Schott Bros. in Carteret as a Sewing Operator in 1982. She is predeceased by her husband, Dominick; her 4 sisters, Marie, Josephine, Marion and Millie; and her three brothers, Charles, Matthew and Danny. Frances is survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Santoro; many loving nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.



Graveside Services will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 AM. Funeral Arrangements were held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret, NJ.









