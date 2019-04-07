Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Licato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Madeline Licato


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Madeline Licato Obituary
Frances Madeline Licato

Ortley Beach - Frances Madeline Licato, age 83, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Brick Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Licato was born and raised in Newark; she had resided in South Plainfield for 55 years before moving to Ortley Beach, NJ in 2015.

Mrs. Licato graduated from Berkeley Secretarial School in 1955. After graduating she started her career as a secretary at CBS to Paul Tripp and Dick Van Dyke. Later she became Secretary of the United Way of South Plainfield and then President of the South Plainfield Board of Education. She was a member of the NJ State Board of Education, The South Plainfield Junior Women's Club where she served as President, and The Women's Club of South Plainfield. Mrs. Licato was the founder and owner of Perspective Travel in Watchung. She was also a past President of the Watchung Rotary.

Mrs. Licato enjoyed her traveling all over the world with her late husband, Frank. She also enjoyed spending time at her home in Ortley Beach, especially with her family.

Mrs. Licato was predeceased by her husband Frank P. Licato in 2018, her sister Connie Paashaus and her brother Joseph Posella.

She is survived by her children, Debra (John) Licato-Meiman, Dr. Frank (Mina) Licato, Jeff (Jacqui) Licato, and Wendy (John)Berens; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister Carmella (August) Hock; many nieces and nephews and her loving and faithful dog, Tigger.

A memorial gathering will be held today, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Higgins Home for Funeral, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital or . To send condolences, please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
Download Now