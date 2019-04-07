|
|
Frances Madeline Licato
Ortley Beach - Frances Madeline Licato, age 83, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Brick Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Licato was born and raised in Newark; she had resided in South Plainfield for 55 years before moving to Ortley Beach, NJ in 2015.
Mrs. Licato graduated from Berkeley Secretarial School in 1955. After graduating she started her career as a secretary at CBS to Paul Tripp and Dick Van Dyke. Later she became Secretary of the United Way of South Plainfield and then President of the South Plainfield Board of Education. She was a member of the NJ State Board of Education, The South Plainfield Junior Women's Club where she served as President, and The Women's Club of South Plainfield. Mrs. Licato was the founder and owner of Perspective Travel in Watchung. She was also a past President of the Watchung Rotary.
Mrs. Licato enjoyed her traveling all over the world with her late husband, Frank. She also enjoyed spending time at her home in Ortley Beach, especially with her family.
Mrs. Licato was predeceased by her husband Frank P. Licato in 2018, her sister Connie Paashaus and her brother Joseph Posella.
She is survived by her children, Debra (John) Licato-Meiman, Dr. Frank (Mina) Licato, Jeff (Jacqui) Licato, and Wendy (John)Berens; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister Carmella (August) Hock; many nieces and nephews and her loving and faithful dog, Tigger.
A memorial gathering will be held today, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Higgins Home for Funeral, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital or . To send condolences, please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 7, 2019