Frances Marie Kane
Monroe Twp. - Frances Marie Kane died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 10th. A pillar of strength, she fought a hard battle with metastatic breast cancer with extraordinary dignity, courage and grace.
Fran was born on a Saturday morning the fourteenth day of December 1957. She spent most of her happy life with her family in Jamesburg only to go on and spend a brief and enjoyable time living in Spotswood. In her recent years, Fran settled in the Rossmoor community in Monroe Township with her mother Mary, whom she was most devoted.
All of her life Fran attended St. James the Less RC Church, Jamesburg and was a member of St. James Columbiettes. In 2014, she retired from the NJ Training School where she worked as a school administrator.
Fran's gifts and cards were legendary among her family and friends. Spending hours shopping in stores or online for the perfect gift. Always filling Christmas stockings and Easter baskets to the brim with specific trinkets for her nieces and nephews.
For 26 years, Fran would travel to one of her favorite summer places, the Island of Martha's Vineyard. She also loved her time with family in Wildwood, NJ and walking the boards usually with an occupied stroller in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ.
Fran was a faithful, loving sister. She cared for all of her siblings whether order or younger. In our hears she was never lost as the middle child.
Fran was predeceased and now joined with her father Frank Kane and her nephew Frankie Korzenko.
Among the many who mourn her loss yet celebrate her precious gift are her mother Mary, siblings and in-law, Mary Ellen Kane and Marty Reid of Dayton, Nancy and Billy Pepe of Brick, Tom and Debbie Kane of Mansfield Township, Lisa and Jim Beach of Cranbury, Michael and Marie Kane of Jackson and Tracy and John Child of Bradley Beach, her precious nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews Christian and Carly Pepe, Mary Beach, Erin and Shaun Brodsky, Ryan and Ashley Kane, Tim Beach and Melissa Ward, John (Jack) Beach, Grace, Michael and Maris Child, Abigale Korzenko, Christian, Thomas and Henry Pepe and Addison Brodsky. Also left behind are many friends among them are Fran's best friends, Sharon and Rich Stork of Levittown, PA.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Wednesday January 15th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Fran's family would appreciate donations be made to Haven Hospice, 65 James St., Edison, NJ 08818 to support the wonderful caregivers who never wavered in their care for Fran and her family.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020