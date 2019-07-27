|
|
Frances McGrath
Edison - Frances McGrath left this life on July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1927 to Charles and Frances Boylan on Staten Island, New York. In 1947 she met her husband and partner, Edward J. McGrath of Newark, New Jersey. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950 and began a life together that would build a family of nine children, eleven grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren. As her children grew she would return to school part time and earn her Bachelor's of Arts in Special Education, graduating with Honors. After working in education, she joined the Middlesex County Probation Department, becoming a Juvenile Probation Officer.
Upon retirement she and her husband traveled to visit family across the United States and to see the World, especially the ancient lands of the Bible and Middle East. They particularly enjoyed their river cruises here in the United States.
Fran also became more involved in Parish life at St. Helena Catholic Church in Edison. She was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Through these ministries she made many good friends. She also volunteered at the Roosevelt Hospital Hospice for many years.
Through all of this, her devotion, love, and support for her husband, Edward and her children never waivered and was always paramount.
She is now reunited with her husband Edward, son Matthew, brother Charles Boylan and sisters Sr. Mary Corona and Dorothy Loeschorn. She is survived by her sons Michael (Marian), Mark (Terez), Martin (Reny), Myles (Deborah), Malachy (Lisa) and daughters Maura (Drew), Monica, and Maria. She is also remembered by her grandchildren Michael, Rachael, Joshua, Adam, Prasanth, Vineeth, Caitriona, Fiona, Hope, Megan, and Jenna and her great-grandchildren Charlotte, Arthur, Jovie, and Henry. Also surviving is her sister Kathleen (George) Busch.
She will be remembered by her entire extended family of McGrath's and Boylan's and her many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28st from 4-8 PM at GOSSELIN FUNERAL HOME, 660 New Dover Road, Edison.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29th at 9 AM at the Funeral Home, followed by a 10 AM Mass at St. Helena's RC Church, Edison. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to one of the following Covenant House, Elijah's Promise, ALSA and St Helena Church
Published in Home News Tribune on July 27, 2019