|
|
Frances "Julie" Robinson
Tinton Falls - Frances "Julie" Robinson, 95, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn to the late Gaston and Aurore Fichot, raised in New Jersey, graduated from Morristown High School in 1941 participating in basketball, volleyball, and archery. Upon her marriage, she lived in New Market and Plainfield where she raised her family. Julie worked at NJ Bell from 1941 until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of the NJ Pioneers; an avid bowler with multiple 200 games and league treasurer at Green Brook Lanes.
Julie was predeceased by her late husband, Edward, in 2003 and siblings Helene Williams, Gaston Fichot Jr, Fernande Piccolo, Robert Fichot, and Charles Fichot. She is survived by her three children Diane Grohmann and her husband John of TX, Edward A Robinson of Mays Landing, and Richard and his wife Cheryl of Shark River Hills. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Andrew (Becky), David (Amanda), Casey, Aimee, and Wes; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Ryan, Josephine, and Luke. She is also survived by her siblings George Fichot (Gloria) of CA and Yvonne Page of AL and sister-in-law Louise Fichot.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5 from 2-4 pm and on Wednesday, November 6 from 4-8 pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral mass will be offered on Thursday, November 7 at 10:00 am at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Entombment will take place at Clover Leaf Cemetery, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60631.
https://www.abta.org/get-involved/bt5k/#
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019