Frances S. Maciejowski
Sewaren - Frances Stella (Ruszczyk) Maciejowski departed this life and entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born and raised in Perth Amboy on July 12, 1934, she was the daughter of Cecelia and Walter Ruszczyk and a communicant of Saint John Paul II Parish, Saint Stephen's Catholic Church, Perth Amboy. She was preceded in death by her husband Casimir in 2000. She was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; Walter, Frank, Stanley, Thomas and Martin Ruszczyk, Helen Chojnacki, Stella Borden, Violet Yuhasz, Bernice Wilhelm, and Bertha Kaposztas. She leaves to hold dear in her heart her memory of her son Allen and his wife Patricia Maciejowski; her daughter Susan and her husband Dave Weidele; her daughter Joann Pedrosa; and her six grandchildren: Alan, Amy, and Matthew Maciejowski; Rachel and her husband Nicholas Arena; David and his wife Shannon; and Dylan Weidele as well as many nieces and nephews.
She moved to Sewaren in 1955 and was a homemaker for many years. She was employed at Garden State Shipping in Keasbey for 10 years retiring in 1988.
Her family extends a heart-felt Thank You to Vitas Hospice Care Staff. Especially to all her loving, caring nurses, aides, and home-caregivers Carlene Bushka and Nancy Curtis.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Frances will be private. Her family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint John Paul II Parish, St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020