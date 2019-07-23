Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anselm's RC Church
1028 Wayside Road
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Frances T. Rauso Obituary
Frances T. Rauso

Ocean Twp. - Frances T. Rauso, 79 of Ocean Twp., NJ entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided there until moving to Ocean Twp. in 2006.

Mrs. Rauso was a co-owner with her husband of the Award Carpet Cleaning service in Brooklyn, NY for many years and retired in 1995. She was also a communicant of St. Anselm's Roman Catholic Church in Wayside, NJ.

Mrs. Rauso was pre-deceased by her husband, Salvatore Rauso in 2009, her parents, Vincent and Louise DeLuca and her sisters, Rose Masiello, Josephine Parisi and Mary Demma. She is survived by her sister, Anna Fanelli of Brooklyn, NY and her brother Vincent DeLuca and wife Patricia of New Brunswick, NJ along with several nieces and nephews.

Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Wednesday from 3 - 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10 AM from St. Anselm's RC Church, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls NJ 07712. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the , POB 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.dementiasociety.org. All further services are private and at the convenience of the family.

For condolences, please visit:

www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 23, 2019
