|
|
Francesco "Frank" DeFina
Raritan - Francesco "Frank" DeFina, 95, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Francesco was born on January 10, 1924 in S. Onofrio (VV) Italy and moved to the United States, settling in Brackenridge, PA where he resided until 1968 when he moved his family to Raritan. He was self employed as a stone mason for DeFina Bros. Contractors and also worked for Jelco in Raritan and Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley, NJ. Francesco was a frequent communicant of the Catholic Church of St. Ann where he attended mass. All who knew him will remember him for his stories of wisdom and his extreme devotion to his family.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Josephine Taddeo (Frank) of Raritan & Maria Colonna (Dan) of Pleasant Hills, PA; his daughter-in-law, Patricia DeFina of Colonia, NJ; grandchildren, Frank Taddeo (Paola), Anthony Taddeo, Mario Taddeo (Nancy), Frank DeFina(Cynthia), James DeFina and Jena Lindenmuth; great-grandchildren, Nick, Nik, Krista, Gabriella, Gianluca, Frankie, Natalie, Mario & Francesco; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and numerous friends. He is predeceased by his wife, Angelina (June 3, 2018); his son, Frank DeFina (July 26, 2015); brothers, Raffaelle, Domenico, Nicola, Giuseppe and sister, Giovanna.
Viewing, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ followed by an entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit :
www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 22, 2019