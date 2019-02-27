Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
45 Anderson St.
Raritan, NJ
Francesco DiBetta

Francesco DiBetta Obituary
Francesco DiBetta

Raritan - Francesco DiBetta, 90, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Viewing will be Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Ave., Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 8:30 am to 9:15 am at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass 10:00 am at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson St., Raritan, NJ.

Entombment St. Bernard Mausoleum, Bridgewater, NJ.

To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.

A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of the Courier News.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Feb. 27, 2019
