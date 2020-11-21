Francesco L. Arpaio
Monroe Township - Francesco L. Arpaio passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was 74 years old.
Born in Newark, he resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township for many years before moving to Monroe Township 5 years ago.
Mr. Arpaio was employed as an automobile mechanic for many years; and was a communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Monroe Township.
He absolutely adored & loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and close family. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan; and enjoyed spending time at the shooting range, building models and working on puzzles.
Mr. Arpaio was predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Arpaio, Marianne Carloni, Michelle Arpaio and brother, Anthony Arpaio.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Donna D'Agostino Arpaio; daughter and s-i-l, Gia & Alan Orbach of Turnersville; oldest son and d-i-l, Joseph & Rosanna Arpaio of Hasbrouck Heights and youngest son and d-i-l, Anthony & Leeanne Arpaio of North Brunswick; sisters, Carmelinda Arpaio and Joanne Arpaio and brother, Michael Arpaio; as well as grandchildren, Briana, Kerri, Matteo, Anthony and Francesca.
Funeral services are private under the direction of Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org
) in Mr. Arpaio's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.