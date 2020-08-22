1/1
Francesco Mannino
1929 - 2020
Francesco Mannino

Raritan - Francesco Mannino, 91, died August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Carini, Sicily on April 26, 1929 to his late parents Vita Picone and Giuseppe Mannino.

Francesco was a communicant of St. Ann Church. He was a devoted husband and loving father and dear Nonno to his seven grandchildren.

Gardening and wine making were his passions. Hanging out at the Raritan Coffee shop with his friends was a favorite pastime. Hard working, having a keen sense of humor and his extroverted personality had people always around him. For 33 years he owned and operated Dominick's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Clinton NJ on Old Highway #22.

Francesco is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Angela Passalacqua Mannino, two sons Joseph (Evelyn) Mannino, Salvatore (Rory) Mannino and a daughter Vita (Douglas) Syers, a sister in law Giacoma Mannino of Sicily and 7 grandchildren Hudson, Gabrielle, Miller, Jack, Phoebe, Kennedy and Parker.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Giuseppe Mannino.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Ave Raritan NJ (908-725-1887). A visitation will take place on Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:30am at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00am, St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street Raritan NJ. Entombment will follow at St Bernards Mausoleum/Cemetery Rt 28 Bridgewater NJ.

Website: www.bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"




Published in Courier News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
