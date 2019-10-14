|
Francine G. Rein
Monmouth Junction - Francine G. Rein, 75, of Monmouth Junction died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Park Place Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York, Fran grew up in Deal, NJ. After graduating from University of Bridgeport with a degree in Political Science, Fran started her careers in politics and motherhood. She lived in Bloomfield until 1985 before moving to North Brunswick. Fran was a Political Consultant for the democratic party in New Jersey over 30+ years.
Daughter of the late Sidney and Ruth (Becker) Leitner, mother of the late David Rein, sister of the late Susan Leitner, she is survived by her daughter Laurie Valan, 2 grandchildren Samantha Bartels and David Bartels.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 10am at the Star of David Memorial Chapel of South Brunswick 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction. Burial will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery Woodbridge, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019