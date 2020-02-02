|
Francine Zucker
San Jose, CA. - Francine Zucker, 74, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home in San Jose, California.
Born and raised in Newark, Mrs. Zucker resided in Edison, South Plainfield, Clark and Westfield before recently relocating to San Jose, California.
A dedicated mother and grandmother, Francine was proud of her Jewish heritage. She was a woman who had great intuition, a profound understanding of the bible and demonstrated great strength and resiliency throughout her life.
Predeceased by her parents Adeline and Nathan Schulman and brother Jeffrey Schulman, surviving is her daughter, Staci DelPaoli and her husband Robert of South Plainfield; son Mitchell Zucker and his wife Jacqulin of San Jose, California; sister, Cindi Bruno and her husband Stuart of South Plainfield and her adoring grandsons, Kyle, Jake and Ryan DelPaoli. Also surviving is a niece, Nora Bruno of South Plainfield.
Family will be receiving relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 beginning at 10am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by an 11am funeral service in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Beth David Memorial Park, Kenilworth.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020