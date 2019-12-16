|
|
Francis "Frank" E. Hoh,
Hillsborough - Francis "Frank" E. Hoh, 85, passed away on Friday, December 13th,2019, with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 19th, in the Mary Mother Of God Catholic Church,157 S. Triangle Rd., Hillsborough, NJ, 08844. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. Visiting for relatives and friends will be held at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US Highway 206 Hillsborough NJ, on Wednesday, December 18th, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mary Mother of God Church or Princeton Elks Charitable Trust.
For the full obituary, please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019