Francis G. Coghan
Carteret - Francis G. Coghan, 66, of Carteret died Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Westfield Care Center. Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong resident of Carteret. Frank was a Teamster and was employed as a forklift operator for Peerless Beverage Company in Union. He was a coach for the Carteret Little League Baseball teams.
He was predeceased by his sister, Linda McMickle. He is survived by his sons, Frank A. Coghan, Sr. and his wife, Colleen; Michael A. Coghan and his wife, Jessica; his brothers and sisters, Richard, Diane Simpson, Thomas, Cathy Moss, Dennis and Glenn; and six grandchildren, Frank, Jr., Kenny, Steven, Elizabeth, Aamori and Salvatore. Also survived by his best friend, Donna, and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 4 to 8 PM. Cremation will be private.
