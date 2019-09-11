|
|
Francis H. Anson Jr.
Plainfield - Age 82 - Plainfield
Francis H. "Fran" Anson, Jr., 82, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Abington in Green Brook.
He was born in Plainfield and was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Plainfield High School.
Fran owned and operated his landscape business for most of his life until earlier this year. He was well known for the Christmas trees, wreaths, and greens that he made every year during the Christmas season.
He was an avid fisherman all of his life and had also worked for the NJ Div. of Wildlife and Game through which he helped to stock NJ rivers and streams. He also served at Washington Rock State Park in Green Brook. Fran was recognized for his fresh gardens of vegetables and was a gifted horticulturalist. In his earlier years, he was a familiar site playing baseball in the Plainfield area. He was also a member of the Professional Bowlers Association and traveled around the country competing in bowling tournaments. Fran was recognized for having bowled a perfect 300 game.
He was the loving husband of Elizabeth K "Lee" Anson; the loving father of a daughter, Jennifer Barry (Phillip), and a son, James Anson (Tara); the grandfather to two beloved grandchildren, Trevor and Alyssa. He is also survived by several cousins.
Friends may visit the family at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-9PM. A Prayer Service will be held during the visitation. To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Steeplechase Cancer Center at RWJ University Hospital Somerset. Donations can be made at: rwjbh.org/rwj-university-hospital-somerset/giving/.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 11, 2019