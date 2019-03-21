|
Francis I. "Naesh" Kenney
East Brunswick - FRANCIS I. "NAESH" KENNEY passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at home. He was 66.
Born in New Brunswick, he was raised in Edison and moved to East Brunswick in 2012.
Naesh was a Middlesex County Sheriff's Officer. Prior to that he was a Middlesex County Park Police Officer.
He was predeceased by his parents, John F. & Mary (Gorman) Kenney.
Surviving are his sons, John and his wife, Catherine, of East Brunswick, and William "Billy" of East Brunswick; daughter, Monica D'Mello and her husband, Osbert, of New Brunswick; brothers, James, Jack, Thomas and Joseph; sisters, Monica O'Connor and her husband, Kenneth, of Franklin Township, Mary Kady and her husband, Stephen, of Kendall Park, Maggie Bobal and her husband, Edward, of North Brunswick, and Sally Sabo and her husband, Al, of Edison; grandchildren, Wyatt Kenney, Colin Grandjean and anxiously awaiting the birth of his third grandson, Cayson, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 8:00 - 9:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C Church, Kendall Park. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
In honor of his beloved nephew, Danny O'Connor, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NJID ATC 2 (New Jersey Institute for Disabilities) 61 Suttons Lane, Piscataway, NJ 08857 (www.njid.org). This is an adult day program that serves persons with disabilities.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019