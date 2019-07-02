|
|
Francis J. Dunne
Metuchen - Francis J. Dunne, 86, of Metuchen, passed away at home on June 30, 2019. He was born in Newark on December 8, 1932. Frank served in the US Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. He worked 33 years for Western Electric in Union and was the Vice President of the Retiree's Union C.W.A. 1095. He volunteered for Head Start, and Meals on Wheels.
Frank was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Dunne; parents, Thomas and Mary Dunne; two brothers, Thomas Jr. and Michael Dunne and a sister, Rita Mende.
He is survived by a son, Kevin Dunne and his wife, Sue, of North Brunswick; a daughter, Eileen Glincman and her husband, Bruce, of North Brunswick; and four grandchildren: Colin, Jonathan, Erin and Chelsea.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 8:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 9am Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen. Entombment will be in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in St. Gertrude's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude's Foundation or .
Published in Home News Tribune on July 2, 2019