Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:15 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Dunne


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Dunne Obituary
Francis J. Dunne

Metuchen - Francis J. Dunne, 86, of Metuchen, passed away at home on June 30, 2019. He was born in Newark on December 8, 1932. Frank served in the US Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. He worked 33 years for Western Electric in Union and was the Vice President of the Retiree's Union C.W.A. 1095. He volunteered for Head Start, and Meals on Wheels.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Dunne; parents, Thomas and Mary Dunne; two brothers, Thomas Jr. and Michael Dunne and a sister, Rita Mende.

He is survived by a son, Kevin Dunne and his wife, Sue, of North Brunswick; a daughter, Eileen Glincman and her husband, Bruce, of North Brunswick; and four grandchildren: Colin, Jonathan, Erin and Chelsea.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 8:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 9am Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen. Entombment will be in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in St. Gertrude's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude's Foundation or .

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now