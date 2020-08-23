Francis J. "Frank" JamesCarteret - Francis J. James passed quietly Sunday morning at the grand age of 90. Frank was born in Bayonne, he was the first one in his immediate family born in America as his two brothers and parents emigrated from Cork Ireland in 1926.Frank's father, Albert James, Sr., was a master ship builder and Frank's love for the sea drew him to the Merchant Marine Academy after High School, where he became an engineer, sailing from port to port.In 1950 Frank and his future brother-in-law, Joseph Pryor, answered the call of duty and enlisted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served all through Europe attached to an engineering battalion before receiving an honorable discharge as Sargent in 1954.Before enlisting in the Army, Frank set his sights on the most beautiful woman in Bayonne, Carol A. Pryor, and he promised to come home and marry her…and he did.Carol Frank were married for 65 years; they raised 4 children, Brian, Mary Ellen, Madeline and Francis.Better known as poppy to his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Douglas, Evan, Lindsey, Jenna, Francis, Eliza, Maizie, Emma and Cooper who will all never forget him and already miss him.Frank's love for his family was only second to the love he shared with Carol as she lives on without him.In 1955 he joined the International Union of Operating Engineers first with Local 825 as a mobile heavy equipment operator, then as a stationary engineer with Local 68; he retired from Local 68 as their Training Director in 1995. In retirement he traveled the world, spent his winters in Palm Beach, FL and summers in Carteret, NJ.Frank was a devoted Catholic, a parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.Throughout the years, he was very active with the disabled veterans, AFL-CIO, Boy Scouts, March of Dimes, United Cerebral Palsy, St. Jude, and he served as the chairman of the Irish Festival 1980, Grand Marshal of the 1992 Newark St. Patrick's Day Parade, past president of the Giblin Association and a former Councilman of Carteret.He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ellen; father, Albert; brothers, Frederick and Albert, and son-in-law, Michael Larusso.He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Brian and his wife, Jane and their sons Douglas and Evan and grandson Cooper; daughter, Mary Ellen and husband, John Ferraro; daughter, Madeline Larusso and her daughters Lindsey and Jenna and granddaughter, Emma; son Francis and wife Alicia and their children, Francis, Eliza and Maizie.Funeral services will take place Wednesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.