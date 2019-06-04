Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of The Precious Blood
Monmouth Beach, NJ
Long Branch - Francis "Frank" J. Kirsh 79 of Long Branch and a retired educational coordinator died on May 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Frank was born in Fords, New Jersey and grew up in Edison, New Jersey. After his retirement, Frank relocated to Long Branch, New Jersey where he remained until his passing.

A graduate of St. Mary's High School in Perth Amboy, he earned a Bachelor's in Science and Technology from the College of New Jersey where he was a member of Sigma Tau CHI fraternity. He attended and graduated from Montclair State University with a Masters in Industrial Technology.

As an avid boater, Frank served as Vice Commodore and Commodore of the Long Branch Ice Boat & Yacht Club. In addition, he also served on the Board of Trustees at the Club.

Frank served and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps.

Frank enjoyed deep sea fishing as well as boat racing with his sons, Michael and Trevor. Frank had a passion for sport cars, in particular late and new Corvettes. He enjoyed frequent trips to Atlantic City as well as weekly card games at the Club.

Frank was predeceased by his father Frank Kirsh, his mother Mary Ludas Kirsh, two sisters Judith Kirsh Kovach, Mary Ann Kirsh Walsh and his brother Richard Kirsh.

Frank is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Merighi Kirsh, his sons Michael F. Kirsh of Sea Bright, New Jersey and his son Trevor F. Kirsh, Esq. of Long Branch, New Jersey.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4 - 7 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 am at Church of The Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. Entombment to follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers or even more simply, please consider doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to someone less fortunate in Frank's name. Please visit Frank's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 4, 2019
