Francis J. Walsh, Jr.
Ringoes, NJ - Francis J. Walsh, Jr., age 85 years, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home in East Amwell Township, NJ.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, September 22, 1933, son of the late Francis Ladd Walsh, Sr. and Sarah White, he had formerly resided in Plainfield, NJ and Manville, NJ.
A United States Air Force veteran, Francis was a Master Sergeant working in information security. He was a life member of the VFW Post 2290 of Manville, NJ and the American Legion both in Manville, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. He was also a member of the Flemington Moose Lodge 1829.
Surviving are his three daughters, Sarah E. Hartobey of East Amwell, NJ, Maria L. Dandola and Lydia L. Brown; his grandchildren, Thomas Hartobey, Jr., Michael Dandola, Jessica Dondola, Casey Befumo, Josephine Jones, Toni Brown, Ashley Brown, Mia Brown, Samantha Vita, Rocko Brown, Amanda Pelican and Yolonda Dengelegi; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Cremation services will be private under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. A burial at sea with full military honors will take place at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions in Francis's name may be made to the Thomas J. Kavanaugh VFW Post 2290, 600 Washington Ave, Manville, NJ 08835.
Published in Courier News on June 30, 2019