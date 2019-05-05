Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:45 AM
BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick,, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
East Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick - Francis "Frank" Kaminski passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Powerback Rehabilitation, Piscataway. He was 84.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in the Greenpoint Section of Brooklyn, before moving to New Brunswick 54 years ago.

Prior to retiring in 1997, he was a quality control technician for International Flavors and Fragrances, in both Manhattan, NY, and Dayton, NJ where he worked for 60 years.

Frank was predeceased by his brothers, Edmund and Vincent, and his sisters, Gertrude Hero, Elizabeth Kojalowicz and Florence Knightly.

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Flood); six children, Joan Kirbos and her husband, Steve, of New Brunswick, Catherine Kaminski and her partner, Richard Moore, of Crofton, MD, Debora Kaminski of North Brunswick, Kevin Kaminski and his partner, Sandra Mehalis, of North Brunswick, Robert Kaminski of Nanuet, NY, and Daniel Kaminski and his wife, Kellie, of New Brunswick; ten grandchildren, Scott Miller and his wife, Yoanna, Ryan Kaminski and his wife, Claire, Christopher Kaminski and his wife, Amie, Stephen Kirbos and his wife, Rachael Gabler, Catherine Kirbos and her husband, Rob Hage, Ashley Bullock and her husband, Ryan, Shane Kaminski, Shannon Norway, Julianne Kirbos and Kyle Kaminski, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 8:45 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:30 am Mass at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.

Friends may visit on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4-8pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions can be made in Frank's memory to the St. Bartholomew R.C. Church Youth Basketball Program, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019
