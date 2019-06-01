Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Bound Brook - Francis "Poochie" Rick, 74, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home in Bound Brook. Born in Bound Brook, Poochie was the son of Americo and Angelina (DePhillips) Rick.

Poochie played football in high school and was named MVP in 1962 and 1963.

He graduated in 1963, and remained a lifelong BBHS football fan.

Poochie worked as a lab technician at American Cyanamid for 29 years and was a member of the Bound Brook Elks, Lodge No. 1388 for 57 years. Poochie was a friend to all and will be missed.

Poochie was predeceased by his parents, his brother James Rick, and brother-in-law, Donald Sessler.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Ritchie Rick; his daughters Heather Ann Weingrad, and her husband, Josh, and Colleen Veronica Rick; his grandsons, Zachery Ryan and Noah Christian; his sister, Patricia Sessler; his brother, Richard Rick; his sister-in-law, Fay Rick; sister-in-law Mary Deitrick and her husband Edward; brothers-in-law, John Ritchie, and his wife, Kathy, Mark Ritchie and his wife, Diane; Thomas Ritchie and his wife, Ellie, and James Ritchie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gathering with the family will be 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.

Funeral services will begin 8:30 AM Monday, June 3rd at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex.

Cremation will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks - NJ Chapter, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Published in Courier News on June 1, 2019
