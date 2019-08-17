|
|
Francis Sinnott
Carteret - Francis Edward Sinnott, 91 of Carteret passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Newark, NJ, Frank was a long time resident of Carteret as well as a devoted member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. He was in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees). Frank worked for the NY/NJ Port Authority for 37 years.
Frank was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Joan Sinnott (nee Reilly). Frank is survived by his four daughters, Elaine Pluta and her husband Mike of Piscataway, Catherine Brack and her husband Barry of Edison, Joanne Hagerty and her husband Brian of Milltown and Christine Treacy and her husband Michael of Douglasville, PA. Frank was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Daniel Brack and his wife Diane, Michael Brack and his fiancé Jennifer Wollmann, Megan Brack, Matthew, Katherine and Thomas Hagerty, Julia and Jack Treacy along with a great granddaughter, Natalie Brack.
Funeral services will begin at 8:30am on Monday, August 19, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Cremation will be private.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019