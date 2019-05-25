Services
Bridgewater - Francis W. "Apple" McIntosh, 73, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. Son of the late Charles and Arlene McIntosh, Apple was one of 11 children born and raised in Altoona, PA, then moved to Somerville, NJ before settling in Bridgewater 30 years ago. Apple worked for Mac Trucks then worked as a driver for 23 years for Bridgewater Township Department of Public Works retiring in 2008. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Colleen (Timpson) McIntosh; children, Lori McIntosh Cresho and husband, Michael of PA, William McIntosh of PA, Francis McIntosh of South Bound Brook, Tracy McIntosh of Bound Brook; step-children, Charles N. Giles of Bridgewater, Casey H. Giles of Bridgewater, Carey Lee Giles of Bridgewater; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; siblings, Clarence McIntosh and wife, Theresa of Bridgewater, Jerry McIntosh and wife, Irene of Bridgewater, Jim McIntosh and wife, Sylvia of PA, and Mary Margaret Adams of PA. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4PM & 7-9PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Wednesday, at the funeral home followed by burial at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on May 25, 2019
