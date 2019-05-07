Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Frank A. Santisi Obituary
Frank A. Santisi

Milltown - Frank A. Santisi died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 92.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Giuseppe and Teresa (Cantore) Santisi, he lived in New Brunswick before moving to Milltown 68 years ago. He was a butcher at Santisi's Market and was owner of Santy Vending Company, both in New Brunswick.

Mr. Santisi enjoyed playing dice and he loved to eat. He was a loving father and a good provider for his family.

He was predeceased by his wife Cecelia (Garlatti) Santisi in 2009; his son Joseph S. Santisi in 2011; his brothers - Felice and Salvatore; and his sister Frances Baldwin. Surviving are two sons - Frank J. Santisi of Milltown and Silvio Santisi of St. Petersburg, Florida; and two sisters Angela G. Licht of Clearwater, Florida and Santina Tulio of Brigantine.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with at funeral service to be held at 4:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 7, 2019
