Hillsborough - Frank B. McHugh, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Somerville, NJ on September 27, 1933, he was a lifelong resident of the Flagtown section of Hillsborough, NJ. He graduated Somerville High School in 1951, served in the United States Navy for four years, and worked for NJ Bell until retiring in 1988.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Irene; four children: Michael, James and wife Lori, Kathleen and husband Russell, Peter and wife Cynthia. Also surviving is a sister Anne (McHugh) McCray and many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by two grandchildren, Alyssa Rose McHugh and Anthony "Tony" Brandariz and surviving grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Frank, Alaina, Peter, Nicklaus, Kaylyn and Talia.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Mary Mother of God Church Hillsborough on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ronald McDonald House, Philadelphia or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
