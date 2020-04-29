|
|
Frank Badics, Sr.
Milltown - Frank Badics, of Milltown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Parker at Monroe. He was 84.
Born in Hungary, he lived most of his life in Milltown.
Frank worked for Ford Motor Co. in Edison as a lineman, before retiring. He loved gardening and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown.
He's predeceased by his wife Theresa M. Badics (d. 2007) and his daughter Cheryl Badics (d. 2018).
Surviving is his son Frank Badics, Jr. of Franklin Twp. and his grandson.
A Blessing and entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, will be private. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020