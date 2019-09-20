|
|
Frank C. Brink
Plainfield - Frank C. Brink, 76, of Plainfield, passed away on September 17 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Born on February 28, 1943 at Somerset Hospital, Frank was a lifelong resident of the Plainfield area. Frank enjoyed all sports, especially the Yankees, fishing, reading, and animals.
Frank was predeceased by his father Frank P. Brink Jr. and his mother Evelyn M. (Bird) Brink, and is survived by his sister Diane Applebaum and her husband Geoff Darling, of Winter Garden, Florida.
Friends may call from 9:30 - 11:30 on Tuesday September 24 at Galloway and Crane, 101 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. Burial will take place at noon at the Presbyterian Church of Liberty Corner.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 20, 2019