Frank C. LaGrace Jr.
Plainsboro - Frank C. LaGrace Jr., 71 of Plainsboro Twp. died Friday July 19th at the Merwick Care & Rehabilitation Center, Plainsboro.
Born in New Brunswick, Mr. LaGrace lived in Helmetta and then Monroe Twp. for 15 years before moving to Plainsboro in 2011.
He was a self-employed truck driver for Nicole's Express, Helmetta. Previously he was a 5th grade teacher in the Jamesburg School System.
He was predeceased by his parents Frank C. LaGrace Sr. and Anna Snedecker.
Surviving are his son Frank III of Hopewell, his three daughters Nicole LaGrace and her husband Brian O'Gara of Hopewell, Antoinette LaGrace of Hopewell and Jennie Rodriguez and her husband Jose of Monroe Twp., his former wife Barbara LaGrace of Hopewell, his four grandchildren Lliam, Saddie, Alexandra and Isabelle and his brother-in-law William Consevage.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday July 26th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Cremation will be private.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Thursday 6-9 p.m. and Friday 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. LaGrace may be made to the Lupus Foundation at www.lupus.org.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019