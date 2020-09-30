Frank Cammarano
Metuchen - Frank J. Cammarano, 90, of Metuchen, died on Wednesday, September 30,2020 after a stroke.
Born on Staten Island, NY, he graduated from Curtis High School, Staten Island. He is a veteran of the US Army, having served in Europe during the Korean War.
He resided in Metuchen for 64 years, which he first discovered when serving at the former Camp Kilmer. Frank was ordained a permanent deacon in 1978 and served at the Cathedral of St. Francis. At St. Francis, he and his wife were involved in many activities together, including working with youth through the CYO. He was also active in Metuchen, coaching Little League, serving on several of the borough's boards including the Human Rights Commission, the first Pool Commission, the Metuchen School Board, Metuchen Democratic Committee, the American Italian Civic League, and the Hillside Cemetery Board. Until his retirement, he worked in computer programming and software engineering, and taught computer science at Middlesex Community College.
Deacon Cammarano was predeceased by his wife Margaret Dicks (d. 2012), daughter Peggy Philips (d.2004), his granddaughter Amie Cammarano (d. 2008), his sister Carmela Johnson, and parents John and Maria.
Surviving him are sons and daughters Theresa Lewallen of Alexandria, VA; Frank and his wife Debbie of Ronald, WA; Michael and his wife Marie of Manchester Township, NJ; John of Burlington, VT; Joseph of East Providence RI; Leon and his wife Dawn of Metuchen; Peter and his wife Diane of Metuchen; Maryanne Moyers and her husband Dwayne of Stafford, VA; son-in-law Peter Philips of Metuchen; grandchildren Jonathan Lewallen (Evelyne Orlander), Michael Cammarano, Megan Phillips, Peter Phillips, Danielle Moyers, Erin Phillips, Tyler Moyers, Anthony Cammarano, Mitchell Moyers, Joseph Cammarano, Nicholas Cammarano, Noelle Cammarano, and, Heather (Ryan) Hendricks, Jason Gerst, Staci Straum, and Brian (Amber) Gerst and their children. He is also survived by his companion Natasha Pavlova; four sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation is Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27) Metuchen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen. Interment is at Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
In order to protect the health and safety of all, masks and physical distancing will be enforced. Also please be respectful that all indoor gatherings in our state have limited capacities. The service will be livestreamed for public viewing by going through the St. Francis of Assisi website and clicking on the Link to Livestream https://www.stfranciscathedral.org/
To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center c/o JFK Medical Center (jfkmc.org
).