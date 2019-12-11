|
|
Frank Cole
It is with Great Sorrow and Jesus Joy that we share, Deacon Frank Cole transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after a brief medical battle.
Frank was born September 28, 1930, in Jasper, FL as one of 13 children to the late Willie Cole and Effie Lee Cole (Trotman). In Jasper, he attended public school through the sixth grade before leaving home at a young age. Frank worked in various occupations through his teens and early twenties as he migrated North finally settling in NJ. On December 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to Anniease Grier. From their marriage, there were five children. He was a long-time resident of Piscataway, NJ and developed his talents as an accomplished brick and block mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anniease and the father of 5 children; William E. Cole, Robin C. Foy, Perry A. Cole (Annie), Francis S. Cole (Donnah) and Sharief Cole and one Godson Anthony Hartgrove. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, one sister, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives that loved him dearly.
His Celebration of Life Service will be as follows:
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Viewing: 9:00am - 10:30am
Homegoing Service 10:30 am
First Baptist Church of Woodbridge
130 Sewaren Ave.
Sewaren, NJ 07077
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brothers Keepers Ministry at First Baptist Church of Woodbridge. Professional services by Buckland Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019