Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Cole Obituary
Frank Cole

It is with Great Sorrow and Jesus Joy that we share, Deacon Frank Cole transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after a brief medical battle.

Frank was born September 28, 1930, in Jasper, FL as one of 13 children to the late Willie Cole and Effie Lee Cole (Trotman). In Jasper, he attended public school through the sixth grade before leaving home at a young age. Frank worked in various occupations through his teens and early twenties as he migrated North finally settling in NJ. On December 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to Anniease Grier. From their marriage, there were five children. He was a long-time resident of Piscataway, NJ and developed his talents as an accomplished brick and block mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anniease and the father of 5 children; William E. Cole, Robin C. Foy, Perry A. Cole (Annie), Francis S. Cole (Donnah) and Sharief Cole and one Godson Anthony Hartgrove. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, one sister, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives that loved him dearly.

His Celebration of Life Service will be as follows:

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Viewing: 9:00am - 10:30am

Homegoing Service 10:30 am

First Baptist Church of Woodbridge

130 Sewaren Ave.

Sewaren, NJ 07077

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brothers Keepers Ministry at First Baptist Church of Woodbridge. Professional services by Buckland Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -