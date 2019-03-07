|
Frank Colonna
Carteret - Frank Colonna, 94, of Carteret died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Carteret for the past 57 years. He was a truck driver for Leroy K Trucking for many years before his retirement. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during WW II. He was a member of the Carteret Seniors Afternoon and Evening groups. He was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary (Scerbo) Colonna; two sons, Frank Colonna, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Sewaren, and Arnold Colonna and his wife, Diana, of Millstone Township; and ;his daughter, JoAnn Gorecki of Sewaren. Also survived by six grandchildren, Bridget Fylypczuk, Edward,J. Gorecki, Jr. (Ralph), Allison Addotta (Michael), Tara MacDonald (Jason), Nicolas Colonna (Dana), and Brandon Colonna (fiancé Emily); 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Edward J. Gorecki, Sr.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, NJ. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019