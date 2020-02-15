|
Frank Curreri
Woodbridge - Frank Curreri, 91, of Woodbridge, NJ passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Frank resided in Woodbridge for 39 years. He was happily married to his wife Grace for 49 years, until her passing in 2003. After serving in the Army, Frank became involved in the container repair industry, building up over 30 years of experience. His biggest career accomplishment was serving as president of Palmer Industries, in which he was a devout boss and business owner who cared deeply for his employees. Frank also enjoyed racing horses, traveling, and watching the New York Giants. His greatest joys, however, came from spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his two daughters, Rosanna Galletley and her husband John, and Lenora Giunta; grandchildren ToniAnne Fede and her husband Michael, Faith and John Galletley; and great-grandsons Maddox Ruiz and John Fede. In his final days, he found peace in knowing he would join his wife Grace, his parents Frank and Sadie, his sisters Dolores and Rosalie, and his son-in-law John.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm as well as Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020