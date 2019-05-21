Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
45 Anderson Street
Raritan, NJ
Entombment
Following Services
St. Bernard Cemetery
Bridgewater, NJ
Frank DeFina

Frank DeFina Obituary
Frank DeFina

Raritan - Frank DeFina, 95, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Viewing Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ followed by an entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Courier News.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on May 21, 2019
