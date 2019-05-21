|
|
Frank DeFina
Raritan - Frank DeFina, 95, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Viewing Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ followed by an entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Courier News.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on May 21, 2019