Frank E. Medvetz
Carteret - Frank E. Medvetz 59, of Carteret, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River. He was born in Elizabeth and was a life- long resident of Carteret. He retired from the State of New Jersey as a Trenton Social Worker. Frank was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret.
He is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Joseph Medvetz. Frank is survived by his brother, George Medvetz; his Aunts and Uncles; cousins and many friends.
The Funeral will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday (today) from 6 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019