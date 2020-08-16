1/1
Frank Ebert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Ebert

Middlesex - Frank Ebert, 79, died on April 11, 2020 at home with his loving wife at his side. Born in Luzerne, PA to the late Leo and Mary Ebert, Frank spent most of his life in Nanticoke prior to settling to Middlesex.

He worked in the automotive industry as a motor repair technician in the Metuchen location of Ford Motor Company for thirty-three years and then worked security for an additional five years prior to retiring. He enjoyed to spend time outdoors fishing and belonged to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.

Predeceased by his son Daniel, grandson Gavin, siblings Paul, Bernadine, Dolores and Cathy as well as his sister-in-law Sandy, Frank is survived by his wife Berta Ippich-Ebert, sons; Scott and Cindy, Walter and Becky, Harold and Nazarina and Stephen and Mary Beth. He also leaves behind his brother Leo, nephew Matthew Sesari, niece Candace Kieger and her husband John and grandchildren; Mikayla, Renate, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Matthew, Tucker and Dalton.

Due to the restrictions that were in place in April, the family will now be honoring Frank at a memorial mass held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm which would have been his twenty-seventh wedding anniversary with his wife Berta.

Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send the family online condolences.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Mass
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middlesex Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved