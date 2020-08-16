Frank Ebert
Middlesex - Frank Ebert, 79, died on April 11, 2020 at home with his loving wife at his side. Born in Luzerne, PA to the late Leo and Mary Ebert, Frank spent most of his life in Nanticoke prior to settling to Middlesex.
He worked in the automotive industry as a motor repair technician in the Metuchen location of Ford Motor Company for thirty-three years and then worked security for an additional five years prior to retiring. He enjoyed to spend time outdoors fishing and belonged to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Predeceased by his son Daniel, grandson Gavin, siblings Paul, Bernadine, Dolores and Cathy as well as his sister-in-law Sandy, Frank is survived by his wife Berta Ippich-Ebert, sons; Scott and Cindy, Walter and Becky, Harold and Nazarina and Stephen and Mary Beth. He also leaves behind his brother Leo, nephew Matthew Sesari, niece Candace Kieger and her husband John and grandchildren; Mikayla, Renate, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Matthew, Tucker and Dalton.
Due to the restrictions that were in place in April, the family will now be honoring Frank at a memorial mass held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm which would have been his twenty-seventh wedding anniversary with his wife Berta.
Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
to send the family online condolences.