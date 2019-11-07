|
Frank H. Sanford, Jr.
Monroe - Remembered for his effervescent personality and kind heart.
Frank H. Sanford, Jr. passed away peacefully the evening of October 29th 2019 surrounded by his children.
Frank was born on March 27, 1935 to Frank & Elizabeth Sanford. He remained most of his life in the Monroe/Jamesburg area.
He married the love of his life, Sally M. Wetter in 1952. They were blessed with 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Frank owned Sanford's Disposal Service. Subsequent to that he joined the Local 825 Operating Engineers Union while employed by Mountaineer Construction from which he retired.
During retirement Frank & Sally enjoyed many adventures traveling across the U.S. visiting friends and family throughout the country.
Frank is survived by his children, (Sally) Vikki Richardson, Susan Linke, Frank Sanford, Linda Rainey, Barbara Koch and Lori Wright.
Frank's siblings, Ruth Stutz, Butch Sanford, Lorraine Owens, Robert Sanford, Peggy Bargar, Brother-in-Law, Anton Wetter, Sister-in-Law, Nancy Wetter and more nieces and nephews then you can count.
Frank is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Sally, his parents and siblings, Betty Janda & Nicholas Sanford, Grandson's Gary Linke & Cody Wright.
Frank will be remembered for his love of outdoors, fishing & boating. His patience in teaching his family how to skate, swim, ride bikes and drive a car was often put to the test!
The life lessons that resonated thru the generations most prominently were the importance of a strong work ethic and love of family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019