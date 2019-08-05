|
Frank H. Scarponi
Bridgewater - Frank H. Scarponi, lifelong resident of Bridgewater, NJ passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, NJ. He was born on October 22, 1957 in Somerville, NJ.
He was the son of the late Frank J. and Joan Howell Scarponi.
He was the husband of Mary H. Palitchka Scarponi, celebrating 34 years of marriage.
Frank was a graduate of Bridgewater West High School, class of 1975.
He was a member of the local #825 Operating Engineers in Springfield, NJ. His entire career was spent as a mechanic, beginning with one of his earlier jobs at Union Garage on Finderne Avenue. He was a Master Mechanic for Jesco Equipment in South Plainfield, NJ for several years. He also worked for Volvo for a short time. He later worked for Foley Inc. in Piscataway, NJ where he retired from in 2015.
Frank's passion in life was spending time working on cars and motorcycles. He was a mechanic his entire life and always was tinkering on a project. He enjoyed working on cars for friends at his garage and also going to swap meets.
He was very patriotic and a proud member of the NRA.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife include one daughter; Amber L. Scarponi of Mount Pleasant, SC. One son; Frank J. Scarponi of Bridgewater, NJ. Two brothers; Vincent Scarponi and his wife Shirley of Lebanon, NJ and Robert M. Scarponi and his wife Sue of Bridgewater, NJ. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, several nieces and nephews including Tara Scarponi-Danniballe and her husband Anthony of Stewartsville, NJ and Robert D. Scarponi of Bridgewater, NJ. Several great-nieces and nephews including his great-nieces Gabriella and Lucia Danniballe. He is also survived by his beloved dog; Lucy.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11am. All at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ. Interment will be private.
Memorials can be made to Steeplechase Cancer Center, 30 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 5, 2019