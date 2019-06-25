|
|
Frank J. Bancer, Jr.
Melbourne Beach, FL - Frank J. Bancer, Jr., 71, passed away June 6, 2019 at his home in Melbourne Beach, Florida. He was the beloved husband of Francine Munkacsy. They shared 19 wonderful years of marriage together.
Born in South Amboy, New Jersey, he was the son of Frank and Julia (Kramer) Bancer. He graduated the College of Emporia and was employed by the Perth Amboy, New Jersey Board of Education until his retirement in 2006.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Melbourne Beach, Florida. Frank was an avid golfer, was known to enjoy a cigar now and then, loved watching the Giants play football, and a nice pinot noir. He will be remembered for his undying love for his wife and his family, most especially his adored granddaughters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Francine; his step-son, Derek Jess and wife Jeaneen; his two granddaughters, Ashlyn and Kaleigh; and a sister, Janet Chizmadia.
A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3780 South Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951.
Memorial donations can be made in Frank's memory to the Genesis House, 2102 Helen Street, Melbourne, Florida 32901 or the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, California 92057.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 25, 2019