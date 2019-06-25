Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
3780 South Highway A1A
Melbourne Beach, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Bancer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Bancer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank J. Bancer Jr. Obituary
Frank J. Bancer, Jr.

Melbourne Beach, FL - Frank J. Bancer, Jr., 71, passed away June 6, 2019 at his home in Melbourne Beach, Florida. He was the beloved husband of Francine Munkacsy. They shared 19 wonderful years of marriage together.

Born in South Amboy, New Jersey, he was the son of Frank and Julia (Kramer) Bancer. He graduated the College of Emporia and was employed by the Perth Amboy, New Jersey Board of Education until his retirement in 2006.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Melbourne Beach, Florida. Frank was an avid golfer, was known to enjoy a cigar now and then, loved watching the Giants play football, and a nice pinot noir. He will be remembered for his undying love for his wife and his family, most especially his adored granddaughters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Francine; his step-son, Derek Jess and wife Jeaneen; his two granddaughters, Ashlyn and Kaleigh; and a sister, Janet Chizmadia.

A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3780 South Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951.

Memorial donations can be made in Frank's memory to the Genesis House, 2102 Helen Street, Melbourne, Florida 32901 or the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, California 92057.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.