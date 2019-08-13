Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Buena - Frank J Bukow II, 87, of Buena, formerly of Parlin, passed away peacefully Thursday August 8 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. He was born in Newark to the late Frank and Mary Bukow, resided in Bayonne before moving to Parlin and later settling in Buena. He was married for 56 years to the late Rosalie (Bauman). He is survived by his loving children Frank J. Bukow III and wife Emily of Jupiter, FL, his daughter Joyce Cancilla of South Amboy, NJ, and husband Philip; his granddaughter Christine Marie Cancilla of South Amboy, NJ, and his grandchildren Grace, Jack, Dean Josh and Elijah Sandquist of Jupiter, FL; his sister Gladys Kosakowski and husband Raymond of Bayonne, NJ, his sister-in-law Bunny Bukow of Bayonne, NJ, cousins Rita and Frank Pakulniewicz of Maryland; his sister-in-law, Maggie Bauman of Brick; many nieces, nephews and friends. He worked for PSE & G until his retirement and was joyfully and devoutly involved at St. Padre Pio Parish, Vineland, NJ. He always had a smile, kind word, beautiful heart and a positive attitude. He will be missed by all. Service will be private ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Frank be made to: St. Padre Pio Shrine, C/O Newfield Bank, ATTN: Kathy Valla, VP, Dept. WS, 18 West Blvd., Newfield, NJ 08344. To send online condolences please visit our website at

www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
